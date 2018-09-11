Longview Community Development Director John Brickey will be the featured speaker at today’s Community Forum, hosted by Longview City Council member Ken Botero. Brickey says that the draft update of the city’s Comprehensive Plan is now complete, and the city now plans to start the public outreach process, prior to adoption. Brickey will discuss proposed changes to the plan and the future land use map, and he will also answer questions. The forum starts at 10 am at the Longview Women’s Club, located at 835 21st Avenue.

Get an up-close look at local candidates through a series of forums that open up tonight, and will run through October 16th. Meet with the contenders for District Court Position number 1 at a forum that’s planned for this evening at the Longview Women’s Club. Contenders Debra L. Burchett and Kevin Blondin are scheduled to be on hand to speak. Attendees will be able to fill out question cards for the forum, which will be moderated by Mark Koelsch. The forum starts at 7 pm, and is scheduled to run for an hour.