An Excessive Heat Warning goes up across much of the Pacific Northwest at noon today, and will be in effect until 11 pm on Friday. Weather forecasters say that a ridge of high pressure has built up in British Columbia, and that’s dragging extremely hot air up from the southwest interior. Locally, we had a high of 90 degrees in Longview yesterday, and today’s high is predicted at 95. High temperatures could top 100 degrees tomorrow and Thursday. Forecasters say records could fall during this heat wave; some models have tomorrow’s high in Portland at 110, and there’s a possibility that Longview’s all-time high of 108 could fall. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Pacific County, and for portions of Cowlitz, Wahkiakum, Clark and Skamania counties, meaning that fire danger in the woods is increasing. That warning is in effect through Thursday. Fire restrictions are also increasing in Washington State Parks and other forest lands.

Longview City Manager Dave Campbell has made a Determination of a Severe Weather Event, which will allow Permitted Severe Weather Shelters to begin operating. At this time, there are no Severe Weather Shelters that have requested permits, but they plan to publicize that those shelters are open, if and when anyone steps up. Longview Building and Planning is ready to issue the temporary use permits at no cost; an inspection is required before a Severe Weather Shelter would be allowed to open.

The City of Longview will have a cooling station at the McClelland Art Center, 951 Delaware Street, Tuesday through Friday, noon to 8:00 p.m. Air conditioning and cold water will be available. Youth and Family Link is offering respite in its air-conditioned facility on Douglas Street, with an Open Gym from noon until 8 pm today, 4 to 8 pm tomorrow, and from noon to 8 pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The Salvation Army will be handing out free water at their center at 10th and New York Street from 10 am until 6:30 pm, today through Friday. The Grove Alliance Church at 2116 East Kessler Boulevard will also offer shelter from the heat from noon to 5 pm tomorrow and Thursday. The Valley Christian Fellowship reports that the Electric Bean on Washington Way will be a safe place for members of the community to come cool off during the extreme heat, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. It will operate as a weather shelter from 11am to 7pm. This Thursday’s Summer Concert at the Lake is also being moved back an hour, and will start at 7 pm, instead of 6. The Sponsor Appreciation Night that had been planned at this week’s concert is also being moved to the last show of the year.