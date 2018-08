An Excessive Heat Warning goes up in the local area at 2 pm today, and will be in effect until 11 pm tomorrow night. The National Weather Service says that the smoke in the air is helping to reduce high temperatures by a degree or two, but they say that we will still be at or above the 90-degree mark today and tomorrow. They’re predicting a high of 95 today in Longview, and 93 degrees tomorrow. The highest temperatures are expected between 3 and 6 pm. Overnight lows are also expected to be around 60 degrees or above, so there won’t be a lot of cooling at night. Air quality is also impaired, so you will need to keep a close eye on people with respiratory issues, the very young and the very old, along with your pets and your livestock. Temperatures are expected to be cooler on Friday.