The U. S. Forest Service is giving preliminary approval to exploratory drilling near Mount Saint Helens, as a Canadian-based mining company wants to look for commercial mining opportunities. Yesterday, the Forest Service issued a draft decision, finding that there would be “no significant impact” from the exploratory drilling by Vancouver BC-based Ascot Resources Limited. In the draft decision, Cowlitz Valley District Ranger Gar Abbas acknowledges that there’s “a great deal of concern” over the approval of mining in the Goat Mountain area, but he also notes that this only approves exploratory drilling. If Ascot actually wants to mine, additional applications and environmental reviews would be needed before that could move ahead. A 45-day public comment on the draft decision is now open. Get the full 24-page draft decision and the process for commenting on the U. S. Forest Service web page.