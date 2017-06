Longview Police are looking into reports coming from the Washington Department of Corrections, saying that unknown subjects are throwing high-powered fireworks under the gate on the property on 7th Avenue, apparently trying to get those devices underneath agency vehicles. DOC officials called LPD at about 9 yesterday morning, saying that they have video of a dark maroon van backing up to their gate; they also found a “satellite missile” underneath one of their vehicles after the incident. They also report finding a roman candle and a “mortar bomb” underneath another car. There’s been no damage to anything as of yet, but they’re asking increased patrols around the property. Kelso Police are also being advised.