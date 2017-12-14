Be aware that there will be increased DUI patrols in Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties, going through the end of the year. The State Patrol is teaming up with the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office and all of the local police agencies in the area are going to be involved in these patrols, targeting impaired and aggressive drivers. WSP says that recent history shows that at least 100 people are arrested on DUI charges each day in Washington during that period between Thanksgiving and New Year’s. WSP also reports that the number of marijuana DUI’s continues to increase. A DUI conviction in Washington carries a suspended license penalty, along with a fine of up to $5,000, and up to a year in jail.