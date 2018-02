The Beacon Hill Elementary School Extreme Team celebrates 21 years of performance at a special Boosters Dinner Show that’s planned for this evening. For more than two decades, the Extreme Team has performed at events all over the Northwest, as the students demonstrate their skills on unicycles, juggling, tumbling and doing Double Dutch jump roping. This year’s Extreme Team includes 32 students in 1st through 5th grades, with performances planned through this month and next month. The Extreme Team has performed at Blazer games, in parades and at events all over the region. This year’s big trip will be to Tillamook, where the Extreme Team will perform at two elementary schools. Along with tonight’s Booster Dinner Show in the Beacon Hill Elementary School gym, a Sponsor Show is being set up for March 27th. Find out more by contacting Beacon Hill Elementary School.