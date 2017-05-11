The Longview Police Department is publishing photos of suspects involved in separate incidents that recently happened in the area. Detective Mike Bokma is publishing photos of a man who stole money from the Dutch Brothers coffee stand on 15th Avenue. The theft happened around 9 pm on Monday, April 24th; the photos show the man reaching through the window of the stand to steal a beverage container, new stamp cards and a stamper for those cards. Filled-out cards can be brought in for free drinks. The suspect was with another man, who hung out near the stand for 15 to 20 minutes before buying some drinks. The theft occurred as the clerk was making those drinks.

Officer Shawn Close is also publishing photos of a suspect from a forgery incident that took place back in late March. A woman called LPD on March 25th, reporting that her car had been prowled, learning later that some of her stolen checks had been used at Hometown Pizza in Rainier, and at Fred Meyer in Longview. Six forged checks were written, coming up to a total of $700. Close is putting out photos of the female suspect at Fred Meyer. You’re asked to check out the photos on the Longview Police Facebook page, then send a private message to Detective Bokma or Officer Close if you have information that can help.