A Castle Rock man claims that a woman he met through Facebook is trying to extort money from him. The man called the Sheriff’s Office last night around 7:30 pm, reporting that a woman was trying to squeeze him into sending her money. The man says that they met on-line, and started chatting. The woman said that she was 21 years old, and she invited him to a video chat, which became sexual in nature. The woman eventually showed that she had recorded the chat, and then she demanded 78 hundred dollars cash. She said that if he didn’t pay, then she would label the man as a pedophile. She said that she would post the video on Facebook and YouTube; she also claimed that federal authorities had been notified. Deputies advised the man to not send any money, and to block the woman completely. Deputies say that this is a common scam, and they say that he should call back if she continues to try and get money from him.