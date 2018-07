The Cowlitz County Fair continues, with the gates open from 11 am until 11 pm. Today’s highlight is the opening of the Thunder Mountain Pro Rodeo, held on the Rodeo Grounds on the southeast corner of the fairgrounds. It’s Military Appreciation Night at the Rodeo; show your military ID at the ticket booth, and you will receive a free General Admission ticket. The Bud Clary Small Stage will also have free entertainment, starting at 2 pm; the last act will get started at 8. Admission into the Cowlitz County Fair is free, but you will need to get a ticket to get into the rodeo.