Today is the last chance to get a discount on carnival ride bracelets for the upcoming Cowlitz County Fair. The theme for this year’s fair is “Starry Nights and Midway Lights,” starting tomorrow and running through Saturday. $30 all-day ride bracelets are still available during business hours at any Fibre Federal Credit Union branch; those bracelets will cost $37 at the fair gate. The fair runs from 11 am until 11 pm each day; admission at the gate is free. Tickets are required for the Craig Morgan concert on Wednesday, and for the Thunder Mountain Pro Rodeo, which runs Thursday through Saturday nights. Get full details on cowlitzcountyfair.com, or you can call 360-577-3131 to get more information. Today is also the last day to head to Bob’s Merchandise and get your advance tickets for tomorrow night’s concert with country music star Craig Morgan.