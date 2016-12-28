Cowlitz County and the City of Longview are making a land swap that’s intended to help with the siting of a new hotel adjacent to the Cowlitz County Conference and Events Center, but it’s also a swap that will have major impacts on the Cowlitz County Fair. The County Commissioners approved the swap at yesterday morning’s meeting; Commissioner Dennis Weber says that it’s a key move for the ongoing viability of the Events Center…fairgroundswap…The City will turn three small pieces of land adjacent to the fairgrounds over to the county, while the county is transferring the open land just east of the Events Center over to the city. That’s where the fair midway and food kiosks currently sit; county officials say that the Fair Board is already studying how those activities and facilities can be relocated. In the Memorandum of Understanding between the city and the county, it’s noted that some activities may be shifted across 7th Avenue; the city will also acquire access from Washington Street, to serve as an “unrestricted, 24-hour entrance to the hotel.” It’s reported that a hotel chain is expressing interest in the property, but the name of the chain is not being released at this time. In line with the Event Center Master Plan, there’s a goal of having this hotel built and open some time in 2018.