There’s a special gathering planned for this afternoon and evening at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church, an event called “Faith Over Fear: Standing with our Muslim Neighbors.” This is a tour that’s covering the entire state, with Christian and Muslim clergy combining for a program on the “Islamophobia industry,” talking about the divisiveness that this “industry” is promoting. Aneelah Afzali is with the American Muslim Empowerment Network, and Reverend Terry Kyllo is with The Catacomb Churches, a Lutheran and Episcopal congregation in Northwest Washington. Together, they will talk about the “Islamophobia industry” and the damage that it’s doing to the nation; they’ll also talk about how we can all work together to build a future “based on our shared values and vision for America.” Faith Over Fear will run from 3 to 6 pm today at Saint Stephen’s, and anyone interested is invited to attend.