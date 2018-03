Bud O’Neil Burkleo, 35, of Warrenton is in some hot water, after the Coast Guard identified him as the person who has been making false mayday calls. The spree of bogus rescue calls were received over a seven-month span in 2016, prompting numerous emergency responses. More than 40 false mayday calls came in over those seven months. In December of 2016, the Coast Guard released three of the bogus calls, asking for help from the media and from the public. A number of tips came in, leading the Coast Guard Investigative Service to Burkleo. He was arrested last Friday morning, and made an appearance before a federal magistrate in Portland. Making a hoax distress call is a felony crime, punishable by up to six years in prison, a criminal fine of $250,000, a $5,000 civil fine, and restitution to the Coast Guard for its response time.