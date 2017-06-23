The Longview City Council is mulling over the information on silica removal options for Longview’s tap water, after a presentation at last night’s meeting. A complicating factor is the vote by the Beacon Hill Water and Sewer District, which voted for the “no action” alternative. Project Manager Amy Blain says that a meeting with the Beacon Hill Board of Directors makes sense. Three main options were presented at last night’s meeting ranging in cost from $20 million to $28 million to install and operate. Those options include precipitation of the silica from the water, electrocoagulation, or reverse osmosis. Blain says each has advantages and disadvantages; city staff says that precipitation is their preferred method, but no action was taken. The fix for the silica spotting would add $12 to $15 to the average Longview water bill. Several citizens spoke at last night’s meeting, critical of how the city has handled this. Some say that the issue should be put to a vote of the people. The council made no decision last night.