Kalama Police are trying to figure out the source of counterfeit money that was turned in yesterday afternoon. At 12:45 pm yesterday, a woman came into the police department, and then turned over three bills that she says that she found in a restroom at Marina Park. The woman says that one bill was wrapped up in the toilet paper roll, falling out when she unrolled it. The second bill was rolled up in the paper towel roll, and the third had been tucked into an air vent. There were two two-dollar bills, and one five-dollar bill; police say that the twos have the same serial number, and the five is clearly not real money. They say that there’s no suspect information or leads to follow up on, but the incident will be reported to the Secret Service.