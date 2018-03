Fire did about $15,000 damage to a home on Fall Creek Road yesterday afternoon. The person living in the house at 600 Fall Creek Road called 911 just before 5 pm yesterday, saying that smoke was coming out of the garage and from the basement of the house. Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue responded, along with Longview Fire, Fire District 6 out of Castle Rock and Wahkiakum County Fire. They found fire burning in the basement, and got that knocked down within 20 minutes. They’re still investigating the cause, but it’s believed to be accidental in origin. No injuries were reported.