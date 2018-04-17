The mother of a man who was killed as he was walking along Gable Road in St. Helens in September of last year is filing suit against the teenage driver that was involved in the collision. The St. Helens Chronicle reports on the three million-dollar wrongful death lawsuit that’s being filed by the mother of Arthur Studer, 34. The mother is also suing the mother and stepfather of Kody Allen, 19, of St. Helens, along with Tobacco World and its owners. It’s now alleged that Kody Allen bought two boxes of nitrous oxide canisters from Tobacco World on September 5th of last year, and then he consumed some of that material in the parking lot of the store. After that, Allen drove about a mile on Old Gable Road, where he swerved off of the road and hit Studer, as he was walking along the shoulder. The lawsuit claims that Tobacco World knew that Allen was a frequent customer, and that he was not using the nitrous oxide for its intended purpose. They say that the owner, Vishal Nisher, knew that it was selling and profiting from nitrous oxide that was being used for illegitimate purposes. Allen is awaiting trial on charges of first-degree manslaughter, tampering with evidence and DUII after the crash. The case is being filed in Columbia County Circuit Court.