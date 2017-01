Oregon State Police are joining Columbia River Fire and Rescue after one person died in an RV fire that took place yesterday morning outside of Rainier. Shortly after 6 yesterday morning, CRF&R was called out to a structure fire on Wonderly Road, about four miles west of town. They arrived and found a travel trailer on fire, nearly consumed by the time they got there. Others on the scene reported that someone was using the RV as temporary housing, and when firefighters finally got inside, they did find a body. The investigation shows that the fire was started by combustibles left too close to a space heater; it’s not know if there was a working smoke detector. The victim is now in the custody of the Oregon State Medical Examiner, who will be doing an autopsy later today. No names have been released as of yet.