Three people are dead after a house fire in Glenoma. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office says that the fire was reported at about 3:20 yesterday morning, at a home in the 100 block of Frost Creek Road in Glenoma. Fire crews from Glenoma, Mossyrock, Randle and Morton responded to the scene; they also requested a law enforcement response after the fire was put out, and they believed that people were still inside the house. The Sheriff’s Office reports that three bodies were discovered inside the home; identities have not been released as of yet, but they think that the bodies are the people that lived at this house. It’s reported that the home was occupied by an elderly couple and their adult son, having lived on the property for many years. The Lewis County Coroner has custody of the bodies, and autopsies are pending. There’s no word yet on the cause or manner of death, and information on the victims will be released after identities are confirmed, and next of kin has been notified.