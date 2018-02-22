The Sheriff’s Office is following up on a fraud incident reported yesterday morning by a woman living near Castle Rock. The woman visited local law enforcement shortly after 11 yesterday morning, relaying a story about her Facebook account. The woman says that her account had been locked, and she called what she thought was a customer support phone number. The men who answered the phone said that her account had been hacked, and to get the fix done, she needed to buy two iPhone gift cards and then provide them with the PIN numbers, so they could “trace the hackers.” After getting two cards and relaying those numbers to the men, the woman says that she realized that she was being scammed when they asked her to go and get a third card. The woman says that she’s been in contact with her bank, and is in the process of changing out her Facebook account. The Sheriff’s Office says that there are several scams involving gift cards in the local area; they say that if anyone requests payments in gift cards, it’s a scam.