After a negative adjustment to the January numbers erased some to the gains that have been made in the local area over the past year, Washington Employment Security says that things picked up again in February. Regional Economist Scott Bailey says that Cowlitz County added 500 non-farm jobs in February, bringing total employment in the county up to 39,500 jobs. On a seasonally-adjusted basis, the number comes in at 300 jobs. Manufacturing dropped by 100 jobs, but leisure and hospitality and state and local government added 100 jobs each. A sector called “Other Services” added 300 jobs. The year-to-year increase is put at 800 jobs, an increase of 2.1 percent. The February unemployment rate for Cowlitz County came in at 6.8 percent, slightly less than the 7 percent reported in February of last year.