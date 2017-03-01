Sergey Fedoruk, 43, is once again appealing the murder conviction that was handed down earlier this year. The Daily News reports on the appeal that was filed, following the January 19th verdict against the Kelso man. Fedoruk was sentenced to 18 years in prison, convicted of second-degree murder in the 2011 beating death of his brother-in-law. Fedoruk was convicted and sentenced to prison in 2012, but that conviction was overturned, after an appeals court found that prosecutors had misled jurors in the first trial, and that Fedoruk had received inadequate legal counsel. Fedoruk went on trial again last September, and was convicted again. Exact details on the appeal are not yet available, but there’s speculation that Fedoruk’s mental state deteriorated during the trial, and that his competency wasn’t evaluated in a timely manner. Appeals could also be filed over Fedoruk’s removal from the courtroom; claiming that he was shackled in the courtroom, and that interpreters were moved away from Fedoruk during the trial. It’s not yet known when this filing will be heard.