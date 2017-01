A Kelso man who is accused of killing his brother-in-law on some property off of Ostrander Road back in 2011 has been ruled competent to stand trial. TDN reports on the recent hearing involving Sergey Fedoruk, 43, who beat his brother-in-law to death; the sentence for the 2012 conviction in the death was thrown out, after an appeals court found misconduct by prosecutors, along with inadequate defense counsel. Fedoruk has a history of mental illness, and had been undergoing treatment at Western State Hospital in Steilacoom. A Cowlitz County Superior Court judge ruled that Fedoruk is now competent, and set a hearing for January 19th.