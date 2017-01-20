Sergey Fedoruk, 43, of Kelso is going back to prison, re-sentenced for beating his brother-in-law to death back in 2011. Today’s Daily News reports on yesterday’s hearing, where Federuk was once again sentenced to 18 years in prison. Fedoruk has been tried twice and has now been sentenced twice in connection with the murder that took place near Ostrander Road. In 2012, Fedoruk was convicted of second-degree murder, and was sentenced to 18 years in prison. Last year, that conviction was thrown out, after the Washington Appeals Court found that prosecutors had acted improperly in the case, and that Fedoruk’s attorney had failed to raise mental health issues. Fedoruk has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, and required treatment before his second trial could be held. During the second trial, defense attorneys tried to contend that Fedoruk was in a manic or psychotic state when he killed his brother-in-law, but he was convicted again, and was presented with the same prison sentence. Judge Stephen Warning says that Fedoruk clearly suffers from mental illness, but there’s also “no question that Mr. Fedoruk is a dangerous individual.”