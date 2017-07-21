Starting on Sunday, Cowlitz County document recording fees will be going up, after action in this year’s legislative session. County officials say that more document recording fees will rise by a dollar, a surcharge for records management grants to local governments, along with training on public records and consultations to local governments. The full list of documents recorded by Cowlitz County and the fees connected to those documents is available on the county web page, or in the Cowlitz County Auditor’s Office.