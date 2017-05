It’s now being reported that the State of Oregon’s request for a federal disaster declaration from last January’s snow, ice and wind storms is being denied. Oregon Governor Kate Brown had made the request after more than a foot of snow fell in some places, followed by freezing rain and wind. The South County Spotlight reports that Columbia County would have received $670,000 to pay for repairs of power lines and other equipment. In its response letter, FEMA says that “the damage from this event was not of such severity and magnitude as to be beyond the capabilities of state and affected local governments.” Oregon’s Congressional delegation is upset with the decision, but local emergency management officials say that the decision isn’t all that unusual. They say that disaster requests are rejected on a fairly regular basis.