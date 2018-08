Woodland Police and Fibre Federal Credit Union are out with an alert, reporting that a criminal had installed a “skimmer” on the Fibre Federal ATM in Woodland, and they say that the device may have been in place for the past two weekends in a row. Several calls were reported to Woodland Police yesterday, with some people reporting that their bank accounts have already been cleaned out. If you used an ATM in Woodland over the past two weekends, they say that you should keep a very close eye on your bank account activity. Fibre Federal members who used the ATM that’s in question will receive an email from the credit union, and they plan to keep their members apprised of information at it become available. If you do suspect that you have been victimized, call Woodland Police at 360-225-6965; you should also call Fibre Federal at 360-423-8750 to make a report, and to receive more information.