The Lower Columbia College fighting Smelt Debate Team continues to shine on the national stage, racking up a number of honors at the recent National Championships and Convention of the International Public Debate Association. Out of more than 30 two-year colleges that participated in the competition all year, the Fighting Smelt finished 5th. The competition and convention was held at Whitworth University in Spokane; LCC brought a small team, which still did extremely well. Alayna Dagliesh of Longview got to the round of 16 in Novice IDPA Debate, while Rebecca Pickner of Toutle finished 15th out of a field of 65 competitors. Alivia Smith of Toutle also finished 4-4 in the Novice IDPA Debate, narrowly missing out on the round of 32. Smith and Pickner also competed in the extremely competitive Team IDPA category, the first time an LCC team has gone into that competition. All of this resulted in a fourth-place finish for LCC in the Community College Tournament Sweepstakes, losing the third-place spot to the College of Southern Idaho in a tiebreaker.