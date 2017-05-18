As Filing Week continues, the shakeups continue on local boards and commissions. The Kelso School District announced yesterday that current School Board member Larry Hembree will NOT seek another term. In the announcement, the former Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue firefighter says that “I’m pursuing employment options that may make it difficult to best serve the district. Hembree served one term on the Kelso School Board, after more than 30 years with Cowlitz 2. So far, no one has filed for Hembree’s seat.

We now have three contenders for the Longview City Council position that Mary Jane Melink is leaving. Melink announced yesterday that she will not be seeking another term on the council; Megan Richie joined George Brajcich and MaryAlice Wallis in the race for that seat.

Internet celebrity Curtis Hart of Kelso is getting into the running, filing for the position on the Commission for Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue. That position is currently held by Castle Rock Police Sergeant and former firefighter Scott Neves, who has also filed for re-election.

Bruce Rader also filed for another term on the Kalama School Board; he’s currently being challenged by Sue Dennis-Langham for that seat.

Candidates have until 5 pm on Friday to file; the action could pick up dramatically over these next two days, as a number of positions on this year’s ballot have yet to attract any candidates.