23 candidates filed for 21 separate offices on the first day of Candidate Filing for 2017, most of them incumbents filing for another term, though we do have some races shaping up already. Two people have already filed for the Longview School Board seat that JD Rosetti is vacating. Current Longview Fire Chief Phil Jurmu is tossing his hat in the ring, along with Norma McKittrick. George Brajcich and Mary Alice Wallis are filing for the Longview City Council seat now held by Mary Jane Melink. Rosemary Brinson Siipola is filing to run for Mayor of Kalama, a seat currently held by Pete Poulson. Sandra Macias-Hughes is also filing for the Kalama City Council seat now held by Dominic Ciancibelli. Dean Boon also filed for the Cowlitz Fire District 1 Commission post now held by Jim Kellar. Filing continues through 5 pm on Friday.