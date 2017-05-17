Checking over the filings on day two of Candidate Filing Week in 2017, we find that there’s a challenger for the Longview City Council seat that’s currently held by Chet Makinster. Dianne Quast is filing for Position 6 on the Longview City Council, while a third contender is now on the ballot for the Longview School Board post that JD Rosetti is vacating. James Norton ran an unsuccessful bid for the seat in 2013, and he joins Phil Jurmu and Norma McKittrick in a race that will now have a primary election battle. Sue Dennis-Langham is now running for the Kalama School Board seat that Bruce Rader currently occupies. Jim Kellar filed for his seat on the Commission for Fire District 1, where he’s being challenged by Dean Boon in Fire District 1. A number of incumbents have yet to file for re-election, and we’re learning this morning that Todd McDaniel does not plan to seek another term on the Kelso City Council; Mary Jane Melink is also announcing that she will not seek another term on the Longview City Council, in a letter publishing this morning by TDN. Candidate filing continues until 5 pm on Friday.