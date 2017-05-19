With just one more day for would-be candidates to officially file for the 2017 election, we’re starting to see more races shaping up. Kent Preston of Castle Rock is filing to run against incumbent Doug Averett for a seat on the Port of Longview Commission.

Mike Reuter is now challenging Rosemary Brinson Siipola for the Mayor’s position in Kalama.

Rick Roberson has a race for the Kelso City Council seat that he currently occupies, as Jeffrey McAllister files for that position. There could also be a husband-wife team on the Kelso Council, as Lisa Knight Alexander files for the seat that Todd McDaniel is leaving; her husband Larry already serves on the Kelso City Council.

Chet Makinster filed for another term on the Longview City Council, where he’s being challenged by Diane Quast.

There’s now a three-way race to Scott Neves’ spot on the Commission for Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue, as Patrick Ryan joins Curtis Hart in challenging for that position.

Nate Cook and Keith Bellisle are vying for the Woodland City Council position that’s currently being held by Marilee McCall; she has yet to file for another term. Those wanting to run for an elected position in 2017 have until 5 pm to file; you can do that in person at the County Auditor’s Office, or you can go on-line and file through the Auditor’s web page.