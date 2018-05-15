Candidate filing is now open for the 2018 Election, and there’s already action at the Cowlitz County Auditor’s Office. Long-time Cowlitz County Deputy Brad Thurman is filing to run for Cowlitz County Sheriff, opposing long-time incumbent Mark Nelson. Libertarian Curtis Hart has also filed to run for Sheriff.

Jerry Cooper is filing for the Cowlitz County Commission post currently held by Joe Gardner of Toutle, who has already filed for re-election.

Democrat Erin Frasier of Adna is filing for the 19th District House seat that’s currently held by Republican Jim Walsh of Aberdeen. In the 20th District, Democrat Brennan Bailey of Chehalis is running against incumbent Republican Ed Orcutt of Kalama.

Duane Dalgleish of Longview is challenging Kurt Anagnostou for the District 2 seat on the Cowlitz County Commission.

So far, ten people are officially entered into the race for the U. S. Senate seat currently held by Maria Cantwell, and five others have filed to challenge Jaime Herrera Beutler for the Third District Congressional position. That includes two Republican primary challengers. Filing continues until 4 pm this Friday.