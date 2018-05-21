Filing Week for the 2018 Election is over, and we definitely have some races coming up. One of that should get a lot of interest is the race for Commissioner District 2 for the Cowlitz Public Utility District, as Ned Piper of Longview files once again for that panel. Piper apparently has moved, as he previously served in PUD Commission District 3. He’s now running against incumbent Kurt Anagnostou and challenger Duane Dalgliesh of Longview.

The normally sedate runs for District Court judge are all contested this year, as the two current sitting judges are retiring, and voters will select a third District Court Judge for the first time ever. District Court Judge Position 1 is a three-way race, involving Chelsea Baldwin of Longview, Debra Burchett of Longview and Kevin Blondin of Longview. Position 2 has Jaime Imboden of Longview squaring off against Corey Larson of Longview. In the Position 3 race, John Hays of Longview will be running against Tom Ladouceur of Kalama.

Most of the Cowlitz County elected positions are unopposed, but we do have some contested seats. Long-time Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Thurman is running against current Sheriff Mark Nelson. Republican Karen Walker of Longview is running for Treasurer, going against incumbent Democrat Debra Gardner of Castle Rock. County Commissioner Joe Gardner is also being challenged, as Jerry Cooper of Kelso is filing to run as a Republican. Gardner is filed as an Independent.

19th District Representative Brian Blake of Longview and 20th District Representative Ed Orcutt of Kalama will each face primary races, as multiple challengers have filed for those seats. Republicans Joel McIntire of Cathlamet and David Parsons of Kelso are filing to run for Blake’s seat, while Democrat Brennan Bailey of Chehalis and Independent Mark Smith of Kelso are running for the seat currently held by Orcutt. 19th District Representative Jim Walsh of Aberdeen is being challenged by Democrat Erin Frasier of Adna, while 20th District Representative Richard DeBolt will be going against Democrat John Thompson of Silver Lake.

The Third Congressional District currently has seven contenders, including incumbent Republican Jaime Herrera Beutler. Two Republicans are mounting a primary challenge to Beutler, Earl Bowerman dos Camas and Michael Cortney of Vancouver. Beutler is also being challenged by three Democrats, Martin Hash of Vancouver, David McDevitt of Vancouver, and Carolyn Long of Vancouver.

Races with more than two challengers will be involved in the Primary Election on Tuesday, August 7th; the top two vote-getters will then go on to the General Election on Tuesday, November 6th.