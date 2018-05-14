This is the week that would-be candidates will be tossing their hats into the ring, filing to run for elections that will be held later this year. Several county positions are on this year’s ballot, including the County Assessor, the Auditor, County Clerk, the Coroner, Prosecuting Attorney, County Sheriff, the Treasurer, and the County Commission District Three seat, which is currently held by Joe Gardner. All three District Court positions are on the ballot; with the pending retirement of both sitting judges, what is normally a quiet electoral process could have some action this time around. Cowlitz County Superior Court position 5 is on the ballot, along with Cowlitz PUD Commission District 2. Washington House seats in the 19th and 20th Districts are up for election this year, along with the Third District Congressional seat currently held by Jaime Herrera Beutler. The U. S. Senate seat held by Maria Cantwell is also on the ballot. A number of candidates have already filed, taking advantage of the mail-in option that opened up on April 30th. Potential candidates have until 4 pm this Friday to finish the filing process. Full details are available on the Washington Secretary of State web page.