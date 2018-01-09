If you have an interest in Filmmaking and Animation, there’s a class opening this afternoon at Lower Columbia College. This is being offered through LCC Corporate and Continuing Education, and will cover many aspects of the genre. They say that you’ll have fun in planning, filming and editing media for production in live action, stop-motion and digital animation productions. Students will use state-of-the-art equipment, including video cameras, lighting, green screens and software to create short films. The class instructor will also assist students in finding methods for promoting the films, including submission to local, regional, national and international film festivals. The course also looks into advanced methods and access to open-source alternatives for production and distribution. Students can also repeat the course as often as necessary, to help learn new skills and to keep other skills sharp. Filmmaking and Animation is being offered from 4 to 5:30 pm in Room 105 at the Applied Arts building at LCC; get information on the LCC web page, or call 360-442-2840 for registration information.