You can see how the Hollywood Gorge near Castle Rock got its name, as the Cowlitz County Historical Museum presents two screenings of “God’s Country and the Woman,” the 1937 feature film that was made here in Cowlitz County. Starring George Brent and Beverly Roberts, the movie is seen as historically significant for its depictions of logging practices, timber harvesting and social customs of the 30’s. The movie was filmed on Mount Saint Helens and at Spirit Lake, also along the Toutle River Valley, in the area known as Hollywood Gorge and several scenes in Longview. The movie lasts about an hour and a half, and there will be a discussion to follow. Popcorn and light refreshments will served; admission is free. Showtimes at the Museum on Allen Street in Kelso are at 7 pm on Thursday, the 1st, and at noon on Friday, the 2nd.