Long-time documentary filmmaker Ron Walker will be at the Longview Public Library this evening, presenting several of the movies that he has made over the years. In the 1970’s, Walker worked as a film music composer for a company in Portland called “The Film Loft.” He learned cinematography and film editing while working there, and has used those skills for 48 years. Walker likes to make films about people and their hobbies, while also focusing on local history. Walker will present three films tonight; “This Place in Time—The Mount St. Helens Story,” “Boxcar Days,” and “Richard Smalls Steamboat.” The free screenings take place at 6 pm this evening in the Library Auditorium.