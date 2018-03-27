Volunteers are needed to help with High School Financial Reality Fairs that are being held today and tomorrow by Fibre Federal Credit Union. Financial Reality Fairs are hands-on budgeting simulations, allowing high school students to “test-drive” future financial scenarios. Each student starts by selecting a career, and when they arrive at the fair, they are given the appropriate income, tax and student loan information for that job. The students are also assigned random credit scores. Once that’s done, then the students get to “shop” for housing, food, and other “life necessities.” Each student will also get a turn on the “Wheel of Reality,” to see what extra challenges or windfalls might come their way. Students will also meet one-on-one with a financial coach; they will review the decisions that were made, and will provide some advice on real choices to be made in the future. It takes between 40 and 50 volunteers to make these Financial Reality Fairs a success; volunteers are especially needed tomorrow. Contact Fibre Federal Credit Union to get signed up.