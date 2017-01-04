Longview Fire and Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue are responding to a kitchen fire reported at 1951 Hudson Street. The fire was reported at 7:55 am, with the resident reporting that smoke was filling one of the units at the apartment complex. Firefighters helped get other residents out of the building, and then River Cities Transit brought a bus over, so that the evacuated residents could get out of the cold. Another local resident was reported to be heading over with a bunch of coats. There’s still no word on the cause of the fire, or the total amount of damage done.