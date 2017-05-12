Special training exercises are planned for this weekend at Millennium Bulk Terminals, with local fire agencies coming in to practice extricating victims from wrecked vehicles. The Puyallup Extrication Team will be leading the exercises on Saturday and Sunday, providing sixteen hours of training in real-life car crash scenarios. Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue, Longview Fire and Cowlitz Fire District 6 in Castle Rock will be participating in the exercises, training on 36 cars that have been donated by GT Metals and State Farm Insurance, delivered by Bumble Bee Towing. Work is planned from 9 am until 6 pm both Saturday and Sunday.

Cowlitz Fire District 3 in Toutle also plans a training exercise this weekend, doing a “Burn to Learn” exercise at a home on Sightly Road. This exercise will run from 8 am until 3 pm, working to train the volunteers that help to staff District 3, helping those firefighters to hone their skills. Fire officials say that local residents should not worry if they see of smell smoke while this exercise proceeds.