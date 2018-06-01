The investigation is continuing into Wednesday night’s fire at Triangle Motors on Washington Way, with Longview Police now calling the fire “suspicious.” Around 10:30 Wednesday night, the car lot owner, Jay Dean Douglas, called 911, reporting that the office was on fire. Douglas escaped while the fire spread to a shop that’s on the property; ten cars, a boat and the two buildings were destroyed in the fire. LPD Detective Sergeant Chris Blanchard said yesterday that the fire has not yet been declared as an arson, but there are “suspicious circumstances.” In March of this year, Douglas was arraigned in Cowlitz County Superior Court on a number of sex-related crimes, including rape of a child and bail jumping. Police say that the sales shop is a “central part” of the investigation. Douglas was brought in for questioning after the fire, and then he was released. He remains free on bail at this time, and is currently scheduled to go to trial on July 10th.