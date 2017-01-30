The Week One prizes in the “Fire it Up!” adult reading drive will be drawn today at the public libraries in Cowlitz County. The libraries in Longview, Kelso, Castle Rock, Kalama and Woodland are involved in this adult reading program, with weekly prize drawings going on through the end of February, when the grand prize drawings will be held. Anyone age 18 and older can take part; no library card is required, you just need to register at any of the participating libraries. You can also play at any or all of the libraries. Weekly prizes are drawn each Monday, with gift certificates for local shops and restaurants, T-shirts, craft items and more. Four brand-new Kindle Fire HD’s are the grand prizes, and will be given away on February 28th. Call your local library for more information on the Fire it Up! Reading Program.