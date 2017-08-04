Starting on Monday of next week, the Industrial Fire Protection Level in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest will be elevated from Level I to Level II. The fire warning level will also be raised to “high.” Forest Service officials say that the only impact to the general public will deal with the use of chain saws. Use of chainsaws will be limited, allowed only between 1 pm and 8 pm. Operators are also required to keep a one-hour fire watch after any cutting is done. Campfires are still allowed in established firepits in designated campgrounds, but they say that those fires should be put out completely and should be cold before you leave camp. They say that you should keep a bucket of water and tools for dirt scraping to put out any embers that might escape the ring. Get more information on the Gifford Pinchot web page.