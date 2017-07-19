The Red Cross is providing assistance to a family that was displaced by a fire at their home on Derek Drive in Kelso. Few details are available at this point, but they do say that assistance is being provided to two adults, nine children and 15 pets. The fire was first reported at about 11:30, at a home in the 100 block of Derek Road, up in the Rose Valley area. The cause still hasn’t been pinpointed, but they do say that it looks like the fire started in a kitchen garbage can, after something hot had been placed inside of it. The Red Cross is providing assistance with housing, food and other needs, while the animals have been taken to a shelter.

Cowlitz Fire District 1 in Woodland is helping out with a two-alarm fire that was reported this morning in Ridgefield. Around 3 this morning, Clark County 911 put out a call for assistance with the fire on Northwest Hillhurst Road; District 1 was able to sender a tender down to provide additional help with the fire attack. Other information about the fire hasn’t yet been released.