Public fire restrictions go into effect today in Columbia County and much of the rest of Northwest Oregon. The Oregon Department of Forestry announced the restrictions earlier this week, citing several prohibitions. Effective today and going until further notice, no fireworks, no exploding targets and no tracer ammunition will be allowed on ODF-protected lands. Non-industrial chain saws can only be used between 1 and 8 pm, smoking is allowed only while traveling, unless you’re in a closed vehicle that’s parked on an improved road. Open fires are only allowed in designated areas, like the firepits at developed campgrounds. They also ask that you have materials for dealing with a fire on hand, things like a shovel, a fire extinguisher or a water supply on hand when you’re heading into the woods. Get more information on the ODF web page.