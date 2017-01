A 55 year-old transient in under arrest, after he was reportedly caught setting a fire yesterday morning near the Kelso First United Methodist Church. This incident took place right around 1:30 yesterday morning, in the 200 block of South 4th Avenue. A person called 911, saying that they saw a man trying to start a fire near a tree in the parking lot of the church. The witness says that he saw My Tan Truong blowing on some hot embers that he had in a box, which he then dumped into the area near the base of the tree. The witness was able to put the fire out, while also watching Truong. Kelso Officers didn’t have to go far to find and arrest Truong, who was stopped and picked up as he walked past the Kelso Police Office on South Pacific Avenue. Truong is now being charged with third-degree malicious mischief, with bail set at $1,000.