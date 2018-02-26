The Longview Fire Department continues to check into three fires that happened in the space of six hours Friday night, one of which is still considered to be “suspicious.” The first fire call came in at 9:30 pm on Friday, after a furnace malfunctioned at a home in the 800 block of 33rd Avenue. This fire was pretty minor, with little damage done. Fire crews were able to wrap this scene up within 30 minutes. No injuries were reported.

At 10 pm on Friday, Longview Firefighters were called out again, when a chimney fire was reported at a home on Pacific Place. They say that they fire got started in the basement of the house, then went up the chimney and through several levels of the house. Firefighters were required to tear out portions of walls and ceilings throughout the home to trace the fire and find hotspots. It took about 45 minutes to get this fire under control, with significant damage done to the house. There’s no dollar estimate on damage.

The third fire was reported at about 2 am on Saturday, when a camper van caught fire at a home in the 300 block of 21st Avenue. The Class B recreational vehicle was completely on fire when fire crews arrived, and the fire was spreading to the house right next to the vehicle. It took about 40 minutes to get the fire completely put out, including the house. The house suffered serious damage, estimated to be in the neighborhood of 30 percent destruction. The Cowlitz PUD was also called in to deal with the electricity supply, as a handful of nearby homes lost power during this incident. It took about two hours to restore the power. It’s noted that there’s a lot of criminal activity in the vicinity of this home, and the cause of the fire is not readily apparent. Police and fire officials are continuing to investigate this fire.