The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an arrest in the September 7th burglary of the Cowlitz Fire District 5 fire station on Todd Road, saying that a seasonal hire by the department is the suspect. Rian Tyler Struckman, 39, is now a transient, but he had been brought on as a temporary firefighter earlier in the year. Back on the 7th of this month, an extensive burglary was reported at the Todd Road station, with a department-owned pickup, a Jeep that’s owned by a firefighter, and a number of other things stolen. Chief Criminal Deputy Charlie Rosenzweig says that they started focusing on Struckman after a man called to say that he had given Struckman a lift through the “Ride Share” phone app. After taking the suspect to the fire station in Kalama, Struckman allegedly gave the man a laptop, which the man immediately assumed was stolen. The man brought the laptop to the Sheriff’s Office, where they found that it belonged to Cowlitz Fire District 5. Struckman is now being held on charges of burglary, trafficking in stolen property, car theft and driving while suspended. Detectives say that they have been able to identify other that drove the Jeep that had been stolen; charges against those people are pending. Detective are still working to find a special 55-inch computer monitor that was stolen, used for training and valued at about $10,000. Call 360-577-3092 or your TIP411 on your smart phone to text your tips into CCSO.